Update to guidance follows budget announcement of support for returners over 50.

The Spring Budget published on 15 March, announced £63 million in additional funding for "Returnerships", a programme to encourage the over-50s to return to work following a career break or early retirement.

The programme aims to provide better access to training and retraining, promoting accelerated apprenticeships, sector-based Work Academy Programme placements and Skills Bootcamps. The focus will be on providing flexible ways to re-skill and up-skill, taking into account previous experience to reduce the length of retraining.

Updated guidance

The Government published Employer guidance: helping people return to work on 17 March. This provides advice for employers who wish to encourage people of all ages to return to work after a career break. It was updated from guidance which was particularly focused on people returning to work after taking an extended break from work due to caring responsibilities.

The Guidance makes clear the advantages of encouraging returners, including tapping into a mature, experienced workforce, tackling skills shortages and creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Top tops for helping people return to work

The Guidance suggests a number of top tips to encourage those returning to work including:

Championing returners at senior leader level

Changing recruitment practices – including offering flexible / part-time working and mentioning that the post is suitable for returners in advertisements, and asking for number of years' experience rather than recent experience

Making changes to on-boarding practices to overcome barriers for returners

Promoting coaching, mentoring and peer support networks

Having points of contact for wellbeing support

Offering site visits, career reviews and practice interviews

