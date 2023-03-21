In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Michael Aherne, Partner, is joined by Alex Hutton-Mills, Co-founder and Head of Pension Corporate Finance at Cardano Advisory, to discuss corporate transactions involving occupational pension schemes and how the UK's regulatory framework has changed over the past decade. In particular, Michael and Alex discuss:

The impact of the Pension Regulator's new powers;

The dynamics playing out between public and private M&A;

The impact of anticipated changes to the DB Funding Code; and

The proposed changes to the notifiable events regime.

