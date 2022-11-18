Here is the latest edition of our regular Pension Disputes Bulletin which contains summaries of key cases, Ombudsman decisions and regulatory activity and highlights emerging risks for pension schemes, providers, sponsors, administrators, and other service providers.

In this edition, we cover the implications of:

a recent judgment on the operation of a scheme's forfeiture rule

a recent judgment on the scope for trustees to adopt a Paris-aligned investment strategy

the new Consumer Duty

a recent Ombudsman determination on discretionary pension increases, and

proposed changes to the UK's data protection laws.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.