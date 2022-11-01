Introduction

Welcome to the Autumn 2022 edition of the Right Returns.

That the last period was a hectic one in the pensions investment space goes without saying. The now previous Chancellor's "fiscal event" caused a number of issues for schemes with LDI strategies which many are still dealing with at the time this edition is put to press. However, it's important to remember that on top of the immediate issues that pension schemes face, there are longer term strategic items that should be on the agenda. In addition to our horizon scanning, we cover a number of important issues such as:

the DWP's consultation on the new funding and investment regulation changes

points for trustees to consider when preparing TCFD reports and implementation statements

how the coming into effect of the regulations giving effect to the CMA Order will affect pension trustees

the DWP's call for evidence in relation to taking into account social factors

the Taskforce on Nature Related Disclosures

the recent High Court ruling on the Government's Net Zero Strategy

We have also included articles from our DC Practical Notes which may be of interest including articles on the UN paper on carbon pricing, a report by the Occupational Stewardship Counsel on voting and engagement, and on the PRI due diligence questions for institutional investors. These are just some of the useful articles which features in our DC agenda and DC practical notes newsletter which could affect defined contribution schemes.

We hope you enjoy this edition of our newsletter. As always, we would be happy to discuss any of the areas of interest with you and we welcome your comments and feedback. Please feel free to get in touch with any of the authors of the articles to discuss.

