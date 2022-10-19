ARTICLE

UK: New Long-Term Funding Requirements For DB Schemes – Are They Fit For Purpose? (Podcast)

In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Tim Smith, Professional Support Consultant, is joined by Jon Forsyth, Partner and Actuary at LCP, to discuss the Government's proposals regarding the need for defined benefit (DB) schemes to implement a long-term funding and investment strategy. In particular, Tim and Jon discuss:

the likely impact of the Government's proposals on DB schemes and sponsors

whether the proposed ‘one size fits all' approach is appropriate, and

the changes that ought to be made to the draft Regulations before they are finalised.

For a more detailed analysis of the impact of the proposed changes to the funding regime for DB schemes, read LCP's recent paper on this – www.lcp.uk.com/media-centre/2022…ome-consequences/.

