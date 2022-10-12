In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Mark Howard, Of Counsel is joined by Prashant Mehta, Business Development Manager at Just. In their conversation, Mark and Prash cover:
- Top three tips for Trustees and Employers looking to enter into a Bulk Purchase Annuity;
- What Just does to help schemes get ready to transact; and
- What developments Prash has seen in the market over the last 10 years.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.