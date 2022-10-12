ARTICLE

UK: Pensions And Bulk Annuities Ep5 – Just Three Tips For Planning A Buy-Out (Podcast)

In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Mark Howard, Of Counsel is joined by Prashant Mehta, Business Development Manager at Just. In their conversation, Mark and Prash cover:

Top three tips for Trustees and Employers looking to enter into a Bulk Purchase Annuity;

What Just does to help schemes get ready to transact; and

What developments Prash has seen in the market over the last 10 years.

