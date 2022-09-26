Earlier this summer, Edwin Mustard, a Partner in our pensions team, had the pleasure of being a guest panellist at the Swiss Embassy's conference on sustainable finance held in Edinburgh.



Edwin discusses the conference, and the issues of ESG investing and sustainable finance from a pension trustee perspective.

In June 2022, the Swiss Embassy organised a Sustainable Finance conference in Edinburgh, which provided insights on the risks, challenges and opportunities for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and sustainable finance. Pension scheme trustees are key long term investors and I had the pleasure of being a guest panellist at the conference to discuss these issues from a pension trustee perspective.

Although the UK Government's desire for pension schemes to play their part in the journey to net zero is clear, the conference recognised the tension arising from:

the duties of pension trustees to invest in order to fund the promised scheme benefits on the one hand; and

the ability of trustees to take into account ESG considerations when making investment decisions on the other.

Trustees and the route to net zero

At the COP26 summit held in Glasgow at the end of 2021, Government Minister Thérèse Coffey stated that pension schemes could become a "superpower" in the fight against climate change and the delivering of net zero.

As long term investors, ESG factors are clearly an important consideration on how investments will perform over the long term. Lower expected returns from an investment which is associated with a higher carbon tax regime provide a clear example of how an ESG factor might present a financial risk and so should be something that trustees should be taking into account. Equally, other ESG factors might not have a material financial impact, such as the trustees' disapproving of certain industries or decisions designed to improve a scheme member's life.

There has been an incremental step-up in the reporting requirements of pension trustees on ESG-related matters. For example, Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting for larger schemes has been introduced, as has the need for a scheme's statement of investment principles to include various statements, such as on the extent to which non-financial factors have been taken into account when choosing investments. Many of these requirements involve public disclosure by trustees, thereby allowing members and others to scrutinise trustee activity.

At the same time, any trustee policy on ESG investing needs to be consistent with trustees' trust law powers and duties, many of which have been built up through the decisions of the Courts over many years. Central to this, is how to square ESG investing policies with trustees' fiduciary duties to exercise their investment powers in a manner which is in the best financial interests of scheme members.

This is not as straight forward as it might at first sound, since the trust law duties placed on trustees narrow down their role in scheme investing. The English Law Commission has looked extensively at this issue, splitting investment considerations into:

financial considerations (which affect performance); and

non-financial considerations (which do not).

Even if non-financial factors are separated out, the limited circumstances in which trustees can take into account non-financial factors according to the Commission – broadly where trustees have good reason to think scheme beneficiaries share their views on investment and there is not a risk of significant financial detriment – means that in practice few trustee boards have opted to take non-financial factors into account when making investment decisions.

This was acknowledged by Lord Drummond Young, the now retired senior Scottish Judge, in his keynote speech to the Sustainable Finance Conference I referred to earlier. He emphasised the need for trustees to protect and grow the trust fund and the need to invest in a way which promotes the purposes of the trust (which in a pensions context is the payment of promised scheme benefits). However, that is not to say, he explained, that trustees cannot take into account non-financial factors. Lord Drummond Young saw that this was possible where:

the trustees' powers or duties set out in the trust deed allowed for this;

where this was supported by the purposes of the trust itself (for example, environmental purposes are laid out in the governing trust deed); or

where a particular investment justified this approach based on the advice received by the Trustees and the expected return.

This is helpful for some trusts set up with ESG investing in mind, but less likely to be of help to pension trustees.

So where does this leave pension scheme trustees?

The real question is whether non-financial considerations can be taken into account by trustees when choosing scheme investments. The duty to invest in the long-term best financial interests of scheme members in the delivery promised scheme benefits can fit in with ESG, especially where the ESG factor involved a material financial risk (climate change being one example). But, when it comes to non-financial factors, the limited circumstances in which these can be taken into account stemming from the trust law duties outlined means that few trustees have chosen to take them into account in practice, even if they or their members have concerns on ESG risks.

To date, the Government has focused its efforts on regulations which involve trustee disclosure and reporting, rather than directly influencing trustee decision making in investments as such. This is understandable given the long-standing freedoms given to trustees on how they invest taking into account the circumstances of their scheme. ESG risks are evolving and it remains to be seen whether the government seeks to change the trustee role in the future by legislation or the courts take the law in this areas in a new direction.

