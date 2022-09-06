Here is the latest edition of our Pensions Planner, which will help you identify the key pension issues your scheme or organisation needs to address in the coming months.

The latest edition covers:

the steps schemes need to take to prepare for pensions dashboards

the potential impact of the new long-term funding and investment requirements for DB schemes

proposed changes to the UK's data protection laws

the practical implications of the new Consumer Duty, and

the new climate-related governance and disclosure requirements for larger schemes.

