ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Rachel Pinto, Partner, is joined by Simon Bramwell, Partner and Head of Longevity Risk Transactions at Barnett Waddingham and Matt Wilmington, Head of Origination – Bulk Annuities at Scottish Widows. In their conversation, Rachel, Simon and Matt cover:

the preparations that schemes need to make before approaching the insurance market;

the reasons why insurers need certain information from schemes at an early stage in the quotation process;

how insurers “triage” schemes in a busy market; and

the practical challenges that schemes can encounter when trying to respond quickly to pricing moving in their favour.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.