In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Rachel Pinto, Partner, is joined by Rosie Fantom, Partner at Barnett Waddingham and Uzma Nazir, Head of Origination Structuring at Pension Insurance Corporation. They discuss small to medium sized schemes and how these schemes can best prepare for transactions. In their conversation, Rachel, Rosie and Uzma cover:

What size of scheme is considered as small or medium from an insurer's point of view;

Why the size of a scheme is important to an insurer;

What schemes can do in order to appear attractive to insurers; and

The main points to focus on when preparing for a transaction.

