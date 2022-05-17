In this podcast, Tim Smith, Pensions Professional Support Consultant, is joined by Richard Smith, Pension Dashboards Consultant at the Pension & Lifetime Savings Association to discuss the industry's hopes for pension dashboards and what schemes need to do to get ready. In particular, he:

explains what dashboards are and what it is hoped they will achieve

highlights key elements of the proposed legal and regulatory framework that schemes need to be aware of

considers the key risks for schemes associated with dashboards, and

outlines what potential dashboard providers are doing to get ready for launch.

