There is an increasing focus on the management of environment, social and governance (ESG) risks, including climate-related risks, by UK pension schemes, providers and assets managers. New and increasing disclosure requirements mean that trustees, providers and asset managers will be exposed to even greater scrutiny from policymakers, regulators, members and civil society groups. Corporate sponsors also need to be alive to the reputational risks that can arise if their pension scheme is out of step with their own corporate values on these issues.

In this latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Mark Howard, Of Counsel, discusses the latest developments in the world of ESG with Head of Investment Proposition at Smart Pension, James Lawrence. In their conversation, Mark and James discuss:

How Smart Pension is responding to investment in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine;

How the trustees of the Smart Pension Master Trust are preparing for TCFD reporting;

Smart Pension's partnership with Make My Money Matter; and

Key developments we could be seeing over the next 18 months, both for Smart Pension and ESG investing more widely.

