In this latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Tim Smith, our Pensions Professional Support Consultant, discusses the latest developments relating to the launch of pension dashboards with Professional Support Paralegal, Olivia Kettleborough. In their conversation, Tim outlines:

what pension dashboards are and when they will be launching

what schemes need to do to ensure they are 'dashboard ready'

the key legal issues and risks that trustees and providers need to address, and

the key data risks that schemes need to consider.

