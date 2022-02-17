In this latest podcast in our Pensions and ESG series, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), Ashley Hamilton-Claxton joins our Pensions Professional Support Consultant, Tim Smith to discuss recent ESG developments and how Royal London and its clients are responding to these.

In this podcast, Ashley discusses:

  • how the measurement of ESG related risks is evolving during what she describes as its tumultuous 'teenage years' and the challenges this presents 
  • how RLAM is responding to the need to assess the extent to which portfolios are aligned with the Paris Agreement goals
  • what 'net zero' means and the limitations of net zero targets, and
  • practical tips for trustees who are grappling with how to implement an effective ESG risk management strategy.

