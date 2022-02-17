UK:
Pensions And ESG Ep5 - ESG, The 'Teenage Years' (Podcast)
17 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this latest podcast in our Pensions and ESG series, Head of
Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM),
Ashley Hamilton-Claxton joins our Pensions Professional Support
Consultant, Tim Smith to discuss recent ESG developments and how
Royal London and its clients are responding to these.
In this podcast, Ashley discusses:
- how the measurement of ESG related risks is evolving during
what she describes as its tumultuous 'teenage years' and
the challenges this presents
- how RLAM is responding to the need to assess the extent to
which portfolios are aligned with the Paris Agreement goals
- what 'net zero' means and the limitations of net zero
targets, and
- practical tips for trustees who are grappling with how to
implement an effective ESG risk management strategy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Employment Law Bulletin - January 2022
Wrigleys Solicitors
In our first article this month we report on the interesting case of Hope v British Medical Association in which the EAT considered whether a dismissal for raising a series of informal grievances and refusing to formalise them ...
Changing Jobs? Tread Softly On LinkedIn
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
As the Government's pandemic restrictions are relaxed, BDBF's Nick Wilcox writes in the Times about the perils of employees using social media to announce their new roles in the time of the ‘Great Resignation'.
Automatically Unfair COVID Dismissals
Littler Mendelson
As expected, in the United Kingdom there has been an increase in employees seeking to bring claims of automatic unfair dismissal where they have been dismissed.