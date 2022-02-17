ARTICLE

self

In this latest podcast in our Pensions and ESG series, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), Ashley Hamilton-Claxton joins our Pensions Professional Support Consultant, Tim Smith to discuss recent ESG developments and how Royal London and its clients are responding to these.

In this podcast, Ashley discusses:

how the measurement of ESG related risks is evolving during what she describes as its tumultuous 'teenage years' and the challenges this presents

how RLAM is responding to the need to assess the extent to which portfolios are aligned with the Paris Agreement goals

what 'net zero' means and the limitations of net zero targets, and

practical tips for trustees who are grappling with how to implement an effective ESG risk management strategy.

