Here is the latest edition of our Pensions Planner.

The Planner and our handy timeline will help you keep up to date with the latest developments in pensions law and practice and identify the key pensions issues that your scheme or organisation needs to address in the coming months.

The latest edition covers:

the new statutory transfer conditions

changes to the UK pensions notifiable events regime for corporates

the 'stronger nudge' and simpler benefit statement requirements

more new climate-related governance and disclosure requirements for larger occupational pension schemes and master trusts, and

the latest on the new Consumer Duty for FCA authorised firms.

Click on the image below to view your copy.

