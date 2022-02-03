ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest podcast in our series on diversity in pensions, David Fairs, Executive Director for Regulatory Policy, Analysis and Advice at The Pensions Regulator explores the Pension Regulator's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy with Pensions Partner and Head of Employment, Pensions and Incentives, Samantha Brown. In the conversation, David discusses:

actions the Regulator expects trustees to be taking to promote greater diversity on their boards

what the Regulator will do if schemes don't live up to these expectations

steps the Regulator is taking to promote greater diversity and inclusion internally, and

what success would look like in terms of achieving greater diversity and inclusion within TPR and within the pensions industry.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.