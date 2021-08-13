UK:
Converting GMPs – New Guidance To Make Life Easier?
13 August 2021
Shoosmiths
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Julian Richards is joined by Kim Muddimer to discuss the
latest guidance from the Pensions Administration Standards
Association (PASA) on GMP conversion and whether or not it will
help trustees navigate complex GMP equalisation
projects.
Listen to the podcast below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
New Guidance For Employers On Implementing Hybrid Working
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
As the country emerges from months of lockdown restrictions, a new survey commissioned by Acas reports that around half of British employers expect to see a rise in staff working from home for some or all of the time.
Health And Safety Concerns And Queries
Littler Mendelson
This article addresses the health and safety concerns and queries employers in the United Kingdom must consider when making the workplace "COVID-secure."