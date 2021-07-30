UK:
Episode 26 – Appeal Court Judgment (Podcast)
30 July 2021
Wedlake Bell
Clive Weber discusses the Appeal Court judgment on 17 July 2021
Pension Protection Fund and another v Hughes.
The September 2020 Pensions Compass includes an article on the
June 2020 High Court decision in "Hughes". To read the
September 2020 issue of Pensions Compass, click here.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
