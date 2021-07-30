Clive Weber discusses the Appeal Court judgment on 17 July 2021 Pension Protection Fund and another v Hughes.

The September 2020 Pensions Compass includes an article on the June 2020 High Court decision in "Hughes". To read the September 2020 issue of Pensions Compass, click here.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Listen via : iTunes | Stitcher

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.