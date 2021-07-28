FORTHCOMING COURT DECISIONS - JUDGMENTS AWAITED

Topic Effect

FCA authorisation

FCA v Avacade

Court of Appeal On 30 June 2020 the High Court decided that the two unregulated introducer companies were in breach of Regulation 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2020. The appeal was due to be heard by the Court of Appeal on 7 July 2021 and judgment is awaited.

RPI/CPIH

Judicial Review On 9 April 2021, the Ford, M&S and BT pension schemes announced they are applying for permission to bring judicial review proceedings against the Government re its decision on 25 November 2021 to align RPI with CPIH. Click here to see our article in December 2020 Pensions Compass "RPI - light at the end of the tunnel".

Improper investment

Garner v Dalriada

Court of Appeal? On 23 June 2020 the Pensions Ombudsman held the sole Trustee of the Norton Motorcycles Pension Scheme personally liable for loss arising from the Trustee's investment in Norton Motorcycles' preference shares. Mr Garner as Trustee had failed to take proper advice and had not diversified the Scheme's investments. On 20 July 2020 Mr Garner applied to appeal the High Court decision.

Late notification for Fixed

Protection 2012

Executors of Harrison v

HMRC The First Tier Tribunal dismissed the taxpayer's appeal on 3 February 2020. The taxpayer (through his executors) has appealed to the Upper Tribunal, hearing date fixed for 27 October 2021. The rules for late notification differ as between types of Protection - see Gibson v HMRC and Gammell v HMRC below under Recent Decisions.

Late application for enhanced

and primary protection

Ketley v HMRC The First-Tier Tribunal dismissed the taxpayer's appeal and held the taxpayer had no reasonable excuse for not filing for protection and for not notifying thereafter. Upper-Tier Tax Tribunal appeal hearing due on 4 May 2021. Decision awaited.

Incorrect amendments

Mitchells & Butlers

High Court Whether an amending deed adding the words in relation to pension increases "or any other rate decided by the principal employer" validly gave the principal employer this unilateral power. Hearing was due on 30 June 2021, judgment awaited.

FROM THE COURTS

Topic Recent decisions

Rectification

SPS Technologies

High Court, 11 September 2020 Successful application for correction of scheme rules by the quick summary judgment route. Please see our article "Rectification of errors in your scheme documents" in September 2020 Pensions Compass and our article published in the November 2020 edition of Pensions Today.

GMP sex equalisation

Lloyds Bank

High Court, 20 November 2020 In 2018 the High Court left open the impact of GMP sex equalisation on Transfers. The hearings on Transfers took place in May and October 2020. On 20 November 2020 the High Court ruled how Transfers should be treated for GMP sex equalisation purposes - see our article "Transfers and GMP Equalisation - Clarity at last?" in December 2020 Pensions Compass

Fraud Compensation Fund

PPF v Dalriada Trustees

High Court,

6 November 2020 The High Court decided several matters relating to how the PPF should operate the Fraud Compensation Scheme.

Time limit for claiming Primary or Enhanced Protection for lifetime allowance

Gibson v HMRC

First-Tier Tribunal,

3 November 2020

and

Gammell v HMRC

First-Tier Tribunal,

24 February 2021 The First Tier Tribunal decided that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for failing to meet the filing deadline of 6 April 2009 namely the taxpayer's reliance on poor pension advice; and that the taxpayer had filed for protection without unreasonable delay after the excuse ceased. Likewise, in Gammell v HMRC the

First-Tier Tribunal decided on 24 February 2021 that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for his late claim for enhanced protection having relied on advisers. This is a developing legal area and advice is essential.

SIPP residential investment - Trustee duties

Cunningham v Namulas

Pension Trustees

Scottish Court of Session,

18 December 2020 Whether Trustee has duty to avoid triggering a tax charge. Click here to see article in May 2021 Pensions Compass entitled 'Medley of Case Law'.

Transfer to Gibraltar

QROPS - liability

Burns v Burns

High Court,

18 January 2021 Whether transfer was a breach of trust. Click here to see article in May 2021 Pensions Compass.

Divorce - division of

pension rights

Finch v Baker

Court of Appeal,

28 January 2021 Whether different pension allocation available on appeal. Click here to see article in May 2021 Pensions Compass.

SIPP loss claims

Adams v Options

Court of Appeal,

2 March 2021 Whether the SIPP provider and administrator is liable to the SIPP member for investment loss where the member decided to invest in store pods. The High Court decided that the contract was 'execution only' and there was no liability. The Court of Appeal in its judgment on 1 April 2021 upheld the High Court's view. However, Mr Adams' claim succeeded in part on other grounds - click here for the article in May 2021 Pensions Compass. Apparently the SIPP provider is seeking to appeal to the Supreme Court.

RPI

Britvic v Britvic Pensions

Court of Appeal,

10 June 2021 On 17 January 2020 the High Court decided that "or any other rate decided" by the Principal Employer permitted only a higher rate. The Court of Appeal reversed the High Court's decision and decided that the words should have their literal meaning namely "any other rate, whether higher or lower". See the article in this Pensions Compass - 'A Juicy Tale of Interpretation!'

Limitation and forfeiture

'Axminister' Penson Pension

High Court, 17 June 2021 The same Judge as in the Lloyds Bank GMP equalisation case (see above) confirmed the Limitation Act does not apply for pension arrears as they are claims to recover trust property. However, scheme for Section rules may limit such claims - click here for our review of the Axminster case in this Pensions Compass.