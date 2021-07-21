The inaugural episode of Shoosmiths on TAP sees pensions partner Lynette Lewis joined by fellow partner Julian Richards. The duo discuss the UK government's proposed new rules on transfer requests to help curb pension scams.

Listen to the podcast below:

1093954a.jpg

Originally published June 18, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.