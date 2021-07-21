UK:
Shoosmiths On TAP Episode 1: New Transfer Rules – Helping Trustees To Deal With Pension Scams
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The inaugural episode of Shoosmiths on TAP sees pensions partner
Lynette Lewis joined by fellow partner Julian Richards. The duo
discuss the UK government's proposed new rules on transfer
requests to help curb pension scams.
Listen to the podcast below:
Originally published June 18, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Will Employees Really Be Given The Right To Work From Home Forever?
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
In the last few weeks the press has reported that employees are to be given the legal right to work from home forever. How realistic is this? In this briefing, we explain the proposals for reforming flexible working laws and what this might mean for employers.
Acas Publishes Long-Covid Advice
Trowers & Hamlins
Acas has published advice for employers and workers in response to the growing impact of long Covid in the workplace.