UK: Shoosmiths On TAP Episode 1: New Transfer Rules – Helping Trustees To Deal With Pension Scams

The inaugural episode of Shoosmiths on TAP sees pensions partner Lynette Lewis joined by fellow partner Julian Richards. The duo discuss the UK government's proposed new rules on transfer requests to help curb pension scams.

Originally published June 18, 2021

