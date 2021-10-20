Key Points

Eligible fully vaccinated travelers may take a lateral flow test on or before day 2 of their arrival, instead of a PCR test, beginning Oct. 24, 2021

Overview

Beginning Oct. 24, 2021, the UK government will require that a lateral flow test be taken on or 2 days before arrival in the UK, instead of a PCR test for eligible fully vaccinated travelers. In order to be eligible, travelers must be fully vaccinated and arrive from a country not listed on the UK red country list. Travelers will also be required to upload a photo of their test to verify results as soon as possible, with free confirmatory NHS PCRs for any positive cases.

What are the Changes?

Lateral tests will be accepted from fully vaccinated travelers arriving from countries not on the UK red country list. This measure will reduce testing costs for travelers and simplify testing procedures.

Looking Ahead

The list of approved private providers of lateral flow tests will be released on Oct. 22, 2021. Continue to check GOV.UK for the updated list.

Originally published OCTOBER 18, 2021

