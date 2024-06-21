ARTICLE
21 June 2024

A Step Change In Electrical Energy Storage

Stanford researchers have developed a method to store electrical energy in liquid fuels using cobaltocene as a catalyst, potentially enhancing renewable energy utilization by addressing storage challenges.
UK Energy and Natural Resources
An exciting new publication by a Stanford University research group promises a fast way of storing electrical energy. Renewable energy, like wind and solar, make up an increasing part of our energy supply. The state of California already runs 100% on renewable energy for part of some days, to give one outstanding example. However, averaged out over a full year it is only 47%.

The difference between those numbers is caused by the challenges of storing energy effectively. The selective converting and storing of electrical energy in liquid fuels provides a promising way forward. The process relies on cobaltocene as a catalyst in the chemical reaction and avoids the release of hydrogen gas. The Princeton concept of 'wedges', popularised by Al Gore, is that the collective effect of new technology and lifestyle changes could achieve a sufficient reduction of carbon emissions. This new technology certainly sounds like another wedge.

Scientists have discovered a way to store electrical energy in liquid fuels in what could be a major boost for transitioning to renewable energy sources.

