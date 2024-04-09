In a significant move within Spain's energy sector, Iberdrola, a prominent Spanish electric utility, has initiated legal proceedings against Repsol, the country's leading oil company. The lawsuit, filed on February 21st in the Mercantile Courts of Santander, accuses Repsol of engaging in greenwashing or 'ecoposturing' through its advertising campaigns, along with alleged 'unfair competition' and 'misleading advertising' practices.

At the core of Iberdrola's claims is the accusation that Repsol is deceiving consumers by positioning itself as a sustainable alternative while promoting itself as economical, despite subsidies from high fuel profit margins. The lawsuit alleges that Repsol's actions violate multiple articles of the Unfair Competition Law, including deceptive acts, misleading omissions, and unlawful advertising.

Iberdrola cites Repsol's website, which includes aprox. 15 claims deemed as 'greenwashing,' such as "we lead the energy transition," "fighting climate change is in our DNA," or "at the forefront of the sector in the fight against climate change." along with specific advertising campaigns such as 'Advanced Biofuels, an Alternative for Mobility,' 'Renewable Hydrogen,' and 'Connecting Energies.'

The lawsuit seeks the removal of these campaigns and the destruction of related materials, as well as prohibiting the publication of similar content in the future.

Furthermore, Iberdrola's sources indicate that Repsol, Spain's top emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), self-defines as a leader in sustainability and energy transition in its communications.

Repsol, however, has defended its actions, advocating for a multi-energy approach and technological neutrality in its efforts to decarbonize. This stance, while aiming to leverage all energy sources for decarbonization, has been met with skepticism, especially given Repsol's status as Spain's top emitter.

Adding fuel to the legal fire is Repsol's recent acquisition of biofuel plants, which further underpins Iberdrola's accusations of greenwashing. The move raises questions about the sincerity of Repsol's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, especially in light of previous allegations of greenwashing in the UK, where Repsol faced fines and had to withdraw misleading campaigns.

The legal battle between Iberdrola and Repsol underscores the ethical implications of greenwashing in the energy sector and highlights the importance of transparency and honesty in corporate advertising. As consumers increasingly demand sustainability and environmental responsibility from corporations, cases like this serve as a reminder of the need for genuine action rather than mere rhetoric in combating climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

