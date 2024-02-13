Shepherd and Wedderburn proudly announces its tenth consecutive year as Headline Sponsor for All-Energy, the largest annual renewable and low-carbon energy exhibition and conference in the United Kingdom.

Shepherd and Wedderburn also returns as sponsor of both the Offshore Wind and Sustainable Cities conference streams.

All-Energy 2024, taking place alongside Dcarbonise, on 15 and 16 May in Glasgow, promises to deliver unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among industry pioneers, policymakers, and thought leaders.

Featuring a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers and panel discussions, the conference, which is free to attend, remains a cornerstone event in advancing the clean energy agenda and accelerating the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Clare Foster, Partner and Head of Clean Energy explained: "Our Shepherd and Wedderburn clean energy team has worked tirelessly for decades to help drive the energy transition in the UK. We are therefore delighted and proud to reaffirm our longstanding partnership with All-Energy and continue as headline sponsor for the 10th consecutive year."

"Over the years, we have seen remarkable growth and innovation in the clean energy and decarbonisation arenas. The All-Energy conference continues to challenge us, and all those working in this sector, to innovate, to try harder and do better. We are thrilled to continue our support to the UK's largest low-carbon energy and decarbonisation event and look forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary at the conference in May!"

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director, Energy & Marine at RX who own and organise the All-Energy and Dcarbonise events said: "We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of sponsorship by Shepherd and Wedderburn and look forward to working with them once again as Headline Sponsor particularly on plans for the offshore wind, and decarbonisation of cities/places conference streams where they ensure topicality and with stellar line-ups, attract large audiences."

"The Shepherd and Wedderburn Clean Energy Team, headed by Clare Foster, brings its immense knowledge to the show in general and to the conference in particular. They are also enthusiastic and proactive exhibitors – we thoroughly enjoy working with them."

With over 9,000 attendees in 2023, and even more expected in 2024, the event continues to drive meaningful change and foster a sustainable future for generations to come.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's Clean Energy Team will be on hand to provide legal and commercial updates, meet clients and contacts and share their market-leading expertise throughout All-Energy.

