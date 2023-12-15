A consortium of six partners including Synhelion SA is set to undertake SUN-to-LIQUID II, the second leg of a project which, so far, has demonstrated solar-thermochemical fuel production on an impressive 50kW-scale.

The Sun-to-Liquid process is a highly innovative one, used to produce renewable synthetic fuels (syngas) from CO2, water and sunlight. The process is made possible only through the use of a number of innovative technologies which, for example, facilitate thermochemical reactions and thermal energy storage.

Excitingly, the project has led Synhelion to begin work on the building of DAWN - the world's first industrial-scale solar fuel plant. Operations at DAWN are geared towards the conversion of biogenic methane, CO2 and water into syngas, which may then be converted into a renewable alternative to existing jet fuels, diesel and gasoline.

Promisingly, following on from the results of SUN-to-LIQUID II, Synhelion plans to undertake the production of solar fuels directly from CO2 and water only.

With COP28 drawing to a close, and with world leaders straining to decide upon the best method of fossil fuel phase-out as a route to carbon neutrality, the importance of SUN-to-LIQUID II cannot be overstated.

In turn, the importance of intellectual property protection to the project cannot be understated, with the production of syngas being inextricably linked to the development of innovative processes and technologies.

This is a reality which does not seem to be lost on Synhelion - of the six members of the SUN-to-LIQUID II project, Synhelion is the holder of exclusive licences to commercialise the Sun-to-Liquid process.

As an industry leader in the field of high-temperature solar chemistry, Synhelion looks set to accelerate the global community's drive towards carbon neutrality.

As an exclusive licensee permitted to commercialise the Sun-to-Liquid process, the potential for Synhelion to enjoy attractive commercial benefits whilst doing so looks to be promising.

