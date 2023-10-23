PerPetum is a leading Belgium-based company that develops, constructs, owns and operates decarbonisation energy projects for commercial and industrial customers. PerPetum specialises in solar PV and has installed over 500MW of capacity to date. Its portfolio includes some of Europe's largest behind-the-meter projects, such as the 40MW solar PV carports at Pairi Daiza's zoo and the 23MW ground, rooftop and carport installation at Aperam's steel plant in Genk.
The team was led by corporate energy partner and energy sector co-leader Gareth Baker and senior associate Chelsie Taylor, with support from principal associate Sian Dewing and associate Henry Stride.
The Energy team has a market-leading reputation and operates seamlessly around the globe. Positioned at the forefront of the renewables sector, the team has advised on recent transactions across a range of energy transition technologies including Pacific Green on its agreement to sell its 99MW Richborough Energy Park Battery Development for £74 million and Island Green Power and its shareholders on an agreement to sell a 50% stake in the business to Macquarie Asset Management. Other transactions include Net Zero Energy Development Limited and Corrado Nominees Limited's sale of its Frodsham-based grid services asset, Mersey Reactive Power Limited, as well as Gresham House Renewable Energy VCTs on the sale of UK Solar Assets to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc.
