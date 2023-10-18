self

Natural Resources market trends

Hi, I'm Marie Reiter and I lead Global Broking Strategy within the Natural Resources global line of business here at WTW.

Within the Natural Resources business, we cover a number of key sectors in upstream and downstream energy, power, mining and metals and renewables.

As the key 1/1 insurance renewal season starts to swiftly come into focus, I will be discussing the prevailing market conditions in these sectors to give buyers a flavor of what to expect in the upcoming renewals.

Firstly, the upstream energy market Capacity and coverage remains stable following some minor adjustments earlier in the year.

The markets continue to focus on asset valuations within the current inflationary environment and we're increasingly seeing more disadvantageous pricing for clients who the market deems not to have given adequate consideration to asset value inflation.

Over the last six months, pricing has softened slightly compared to the beginning of the year when markets were reading from punitive reinsurance renewals.

And we now see the most desirable accounts renewing at flat rates or minor increases of up to 2.5%.

But smaller placements with less premium income are seen rate rises of up to 5%.

However, less desirable placements such as offshore construction and loss affected risks continue to see larger increases in premium.

A recent sizable platform loss in Latin America that is currently estimated at circa $750 million has yet to affect the rating environment.

But we expect this to play a role coming into the one one renewal season as loss estimates should become more concrete by then.

Moving on to the downstream energy market, in 2023, the market has seen only a couple major losses so far.

However, 2022 was a very different story altogether and loss deterioration has had a meaningful effect on the 2022 loss record, where we now see over $5.5 billion of total insurable losses to date for the 2022 year alone compared to a premium pool of approximately $2.5 billion.

These losses span all major downstream occupancies and geographies and will likely result in historic portfolio losses for many insurers.

The market's focus on ESG continues, but we have observed some retrenchment in insurers positions following the withdrawal of many from the NZIA and also the continued pressure particularly in the US.

As a result, the market is proceeding with some caution in firming up their ESG stance and that's still no market consensus on this issue.

From a pricing perspective, the three-tiered market continues with well-engineered clean and well run risks renewing between a small reduction and increases of up to 5%.

Other clean placements with lower premium income are seeing rises between 5 and 7 1/2%, whilst loss affected programs face rate increases of 10% or more.

As we move towards the end of the year, most downstream insurers have already made their budgets which may well lead to increased risk selection.

However, there will also be those carriers who will seek to continue writing new business to exceed their budgets and help pay for those 2022 losses.

In the power market, the traditional market cycle has come to a halt as we see ongoing hardening of rates across the power sector.

Plus there was a brief interlude of slight softening for tier one business in late 2022.

This trend has once again reversed, and we now find ourselves three years into a hardening cycle with little sign of the momentum abating.

On the loss front, we're seeing increased frequency and severity of natural catastrophe related losses including in some unexpected areas.

For example, in New Zealand there was widespread flooding following Cyclone Gabrielle in February and flood has historically not been peril that was heavily rated for in New Zealand.

Whilst this is just one example, we're seeing the market take a closer look at how they're modelling and rating for Nat-Cat risk as a whole.

As Nat-Cat aggregate is often shared by multiple lines of business, insurers are actively looking to divert their available aggregate to the sector where they're obtaining the biggest returns, and this may well lead to a reduction of available Nat-Cat capacity in the power market.

Following another poor year for the North American power account, we're seeing more insurers looking to diversify their books and seeking to write international business.

This is even the case for the historically US heavy Lloyds Power Syndicates.

Finally, from a rating perspective, the market remains trivocated with tier one well engineered clean and well-run risks receiving small rate increases of 2 1/2 to 5%.

Whilst clean but Cat exposed programs are seeing 5 to 10% rises, loss affected programs are liable to see at least a 10% increase.

We've just recently published our power market review, which gives a more detailed overview of the issues facing this sector and you can find this on the WTW Natural Resources Internet site.

Now moving on to look at mining of metals.

The global insurance market capacity for mining is stable at around $1.25 billion U.S. per risk of course.

6:19

6:37

6:47

7:12

7:21

7:32

7:47

7:54

7:59

8:13

8:19

8:27

8:36

8:48

9:01

9:14

9:29

9:35

9:38

10:02

10:14

10:24

10:48

11:06

11:26

11:34

