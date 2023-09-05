Senior Counsel Alexander Crockford has contributed to the UKGBC's new Renewable Energy Procurement project, helping to provide stakeholders with the tools to make informed energy procurement decisions.

As part of its Advancing Net Zero Programme, the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has produced new guidance on Renewable Energy Procurement. The guidance is designed to equip commercial users of electricity with the tools they need to make informed energy procurement decisions which help accelerate the transition to a resilient, zero carbon electricity grid.

It is intended that the collective voice of the built environment industry demanding more from their energy suppliers will be a powerful mechanism for driving change in the energy procurement sector and improve product offering for the entire industry.

Macfarlanes is extremely pleased to have been involved in this project over the past 12 months as one of the project partners supporting the development and delivery of the new guidance.

