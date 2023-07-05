Over the last 30 years we have increasingly seen the involvement of the owners of all types of rural land – farms, forests and estates – in renewable energy projects.

Scotland's long-term climate change targets, with the ultimate goal of a completely decarbonised energy system by 2050, have seen an increase in the scale, complexity and diversification of technologies throughout the renewables sector. We have experience of advising on all types of renewables technology, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, battery storage, synchronous condenser, biomass, and hydro projects.

Our experienced team of lawyers can provide advice to developers and landowners alike on all aspects of renewables development.

Our expertise includes:

Option and Lease negotiations

Completing the due diligence process

Variations to existing agreements to account for the re-powering or expansion of existing projects

Providing guidance on the interaction of a renewables development with pre-existing farming and forestry businesses

Resolution of disputes

In addition, and we work closely with our infrastructure, planning, regulatory and corporate teams to advise on:

Procurement

Funders due diligence

Environmental and planning issues

Regulatory and aviation issues

Mergers and acquisitions

Structuring and re-structuring of projects

Our experienced forestry and carbon advisers can also provide advice on compensatory planting arrangements and the interaction of carbon credits with renewables developments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.