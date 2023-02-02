Shepherd and Wedderburn returns as All-Energy 2023 headline sponsor

We are delighted to announce that Shepherd and Wedderburn will once again be returning as headline sponsor for the upcoming All-Energy 2023, the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference. Now in the 9th year as headline sponsor, Shepherd and Wedderburn also return as sponsor of both the Offshore Wind and Decarbonisation of Places conference streams.

Taking place on 10 and 11 May 2023, All-Energy, which is free to attend, is the meeting place for the renewable and low carbon energy community, attracting a truly global audience, including the largest group of renewable energy developers and supply chain partners seen anywhere in the UK. In 2022, there were over 7,500 attendees, 250 exhibiting organisations and 575 speakers and we expect this year to attract even more, ensuring the event continues to create a catalyst for innovation, opportunity and shared progress towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

Shepherd and Wedderburn Partner and Head of Clean Energy Sector, Clare Foster, commented, "Over the two-days, All-Energy provides a unique opportunity to see our clients and meet new contacts from across the sector. We also look forward to showcasing the firm's expertise across multiple topics, with speakers immersed in the sector joining the always impressive speaker line-up. We are delighted to once again be partnering with All-Energy to provide a platform to catalyse change in the race to net zero."

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy & Marine, RX Global who own and organise the duo of co-located events said "We are delighted to announce that Shepherd and Wedderburn is, once again, our Headline Sponsor and sponsor of both our Offshore Wind and Decarbonisation of Places conference streams. We thank them for their ongoing support and creative input."

