Worldwide:
Patents For The Clean Energy Transition: The Debate Continues (Podcast)
28 November 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, Emma
Iles and
Rebekah Gay from our Melbourne and Sydney offices are
joined by
Andrew Wells from our London office to discuss the role of
intellectual property rights in a rapid and fair renewable energy
transition. Global players are competing to set increasingly
ambitious net-zero emissions targets. Do patents help or hinder the
innovations needed to achieve these goals?
Discover more by clicking here:
Stream episode Emma And Rebekah Talk IP EP16: Patents for the clean
energy transition by Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts podcast |
Listen online for free on SoundCloud
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Worldwide
The Enemy Of The Good? Regulatory Tolerance Of Non-Compliance
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
The perfect, it is often said, may be the enemy of the good. But is a public body lawfully entitled to select the 'good' over the 'perfect' when faced with the choice of sanctioning a 'stop-gap' in the journey to compliance?
How Will The Electricity Generator Levy Work?
Gowling WLG
The introduction of a new UK tax on renewable and nuclear electricity generators was confirmed in the recent Autumn Statement. Given the cost of funding the Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Support Scheme...
Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27 – Day 8
Herbert Smith Freehills
Civil society was the focus today, with discussions on the role of civil society in shaping the global climate agenda and implementation of the pledges.
Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27 – Day 4
Herbert Smith Freehills
On Thursday 10 November at COP27, the theme of discussions was science and youth and future generations. The inclusion of young people in climate discussions was considered particularly important...
Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27 – Day 10 (17 November 2022)
Herbert Smith Freehills
Thursday 17 November saw the UN climate agency publish the draft text of the COP27 overarching agreement, the focus of the last week of negotiations and the document that will symbolise COP27...