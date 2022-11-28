ARTICLE

In this podcast, Emma Iles and Rebekah Gay from our Melbourne and Sydney offices are joined by Andrew Wells from our London office to discuss the role of intellectual property rights in a rapid and fair renewable energy transition. Global players are competing to set increasingly ambitious net-zero emissions targets. Do patents help or hinder the innovations needed to achieve these goals?

