We have been working in emerging markets for decades across multiple practices and regions, helping our clients to navigate the unique challenges and opportunities associated with doing business in different markets. Our work spans a wide range of jurisdictions, parties and products – one of the main reasons we enjoy the work so much.

In this, our third edition, we delve a little deeper to discuss some hot topics that we have been advising our clients on recently in certain specific jurisdictions. For example, why the use of arbitration is on the rise in Saudi Arabia, the possible ways of structuring renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan and the latest developments in crowdfunding in Romania. This edition features articles written by, or together with, Al Akeel & Partners (our cooperation firm in Saudi Arabia), Wolf Theiss in Romania and Kinstellar in Uzbekista.

