ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Many factors are heightening interest in nuclear power generation, and France and the UK have become especially proactive about investing in it. Reed Smith lawyers Peter Rosher, Vanessa Thieffry and Liam Hart discuss new favorable circumstances for nuclear construction and related industries.

The episode builds on the firm's recent report, Energy Transition – An evolving journey, a 15-article publication analyzing what government and markets can do to help bring about a decarbonized world and what role the energy industry will play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.