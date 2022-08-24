UK:
Nuclear New-Build Industry: Renaissance In France And UK (Podcast)
24 August 2022
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
Many factors are heightening interest in nuclear power
generation, and France and the UK have become especially proactive
about investing in it. Reed Smith lawyers Peter Rosher, Vanessa
Thieffry and Liam Hart discuss new favorable circumstances for
nuclear construction and related industries.
The episode builds on the firm's recent report, Energy
Transition – An evolving journey, a 15-article
publication analyzing what government and markets can do to help
bring about a decarbonized world and what role the energy industry
will play.
