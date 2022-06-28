UK:
Hydrogen Trains To Replace Diesel Units In Berlin Region
28 June 2022
Marks & Clerk
Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver hydrogen fuel
cell powered trains to regional transport company Niederbarnimer
Eisenbahn (NEB) in the east of the country. The trains will be
equipped with fuel-cell drive systems and lithium-ion batteries.
This means that power delivery will not be dependent on burning
fossil fuels. In this case, the company has committed to generating
using renewable/replenishable energy, which has the potential to
lead to an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of around 3 million
kilos, and will save over a million litres of diesel.
