Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver hydrogen fuel cell powered trains to regional transport company Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) in the east of the country. The trains will be equipped with fuel-cell drive systems and lithium-ion batteries. This means that power delivery will not be dependent on burning fossil fuels. In this case, the company has committed to generating using renewable/replenishable energy, which has the potential to lead to an annual reduction in CO2 emissions of around 3 million kilos, and will save over a million litres of diesel.

