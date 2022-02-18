At Shepherd and Wedderburn, we recognise the north-east of Scotland's tremendous potential for economic growth.

The region's 50 years of experience in the North Sea means that it is ideally placed to seize the opportunities presented by Scotland's incredible renewables potential and a green recovery from the pandemic. We have a number of innovative and fast-growing SMEs and family-run businesses, a strong and resilient agricultural sector, world-renowned education institutions and a vibrant food and drink sector, among others.

This is a pivotal moment for Aberdeen as we look to a green future. Oil and gas will, of necessity, remain an integral part of the energy mix for some time to come but the region is poised and ready to take part in the transition to a low carbon energy economy by harnessing the skills and expertise honed in the North Sea over the last five decades.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is committed to supporting business in Aberdeen and the north of Scotland, and has recently invested in new flexible grade A office accommodation at 37 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, to support our existing and future clients. Our new office will allow us to double the firm's headcount in the city as we anticipate sustained growth in the region. This is part of an ambitious three-year strategy to grow our business across the north-east by supporting our clients who are active in key growth sectors, including clean energy.

Our market-leading Clean Energy Group, comprising more than 90 lawyers, has been at the forefront of the energy and natural resources sector for more than 30 years and advises on landmark clean energy projects across the UK, spanning offshore and onshore wind, wave and tidal, low carbon infrastructure, hydro biomass and energy from waste. Our strength in this sector is demonstrated by being instructed to act on behalf of Aberdeen's Energy Transition Zone to support its plans to reposition the region as a globally recognised integrated energy cluster, creating sustainable jobs while playing a crucial role in meeting the net zero ambitions set out by local, Scottish and UK governments.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is firmly focused on the future, building longstanding trusted adviser relationships with our clients and providing legal services that are relevant to their evolving needs. The firm now has one of the largest private wealth and tax practices in Scotland, following the acquisition of Dentons' 20-strong Scottish private client team last year. We are also a market leader in respect of advising agricultural and rural businesses, and our corporate team in Aberdeen is busy supporting fast-growing businesses across the region.

Our sustained investment in Aberdeen underscores our commitment to our clients in the north-east and reflects our confidence in its economic potential, particularly in sectors where we have market-leading expertise such as renewables, education, corporate, agricultural and private wealth and tax. We will work hard to continue to deliver the high quality, relevant services for which we are known and cement the longstanding relationships of trust that are our hallmark.

We thank our clients in the north-east for the trust they place in us and look forward to supporting organisations active across all the key sectors of the local economy as we work together to maximise the region's potential in the years to come.

