UK:
Construction All Risks Webinar: WELCAR Update (Video)
30 November 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
In this webinar, the speakers provide an update on the WELCAR
2001 terms and recent cases, with a focus on offshore projects with
an emphasis on renewable energy projects and coverage issues.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
You can view the full webinar programme
here and catch up on the previous sessions by visiting
the
insights page on our website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
