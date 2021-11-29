One of the great things about COP26 is that it is throwing the spotlight onto some brilliantly innovative technology. Rob Read's kite turbines are one of a large number of renewal energy developments coming out of Scotland. His kites look fantastic as they spin in the wind to generate electricity!

Could portable spinning kites offer a greener solution to generating electricity?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-59190335

