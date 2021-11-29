UK:
COP26: A New Spin On Renewable Energy?
29 November 2021
Marks & Clerk
One of the great things about COP26 is that it is throwing the
spotlight onto some brilliantly innovative technology. Rob
Read's kite turbines are one of a large number of renewal
energy developments coming out of Scotland. His kites look
fantastic as they spin in the wind to generate electricity!
Could portable spinning kites offer a greener solution to
generating electricity?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-59190335
