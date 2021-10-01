ARTICLE

Shepherd and Wedderburn is continuing its investment in Aberdeen by moving into flexible Grade A office accommodation, which offers capacity to double the firm's headcount in the city as it anticipates sustained growth in the region.

The law firm's move to premises at 37 Albyn Place later this year comes as part of an ambitious three-year strategy to grow its business across the north east by supporting clients active in key growth sectors, such as renewable energy.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's market-leading Clean Energy Group comprises 90 lawyers, who advise on landmark clean energy projects across the UK. The team has more than 30 years' specialist experience in the clean energy sector, spanning offshore and onshore wind, wave and tidal, low carbon infrastructure, hydro, biomass and energy from waste. In addition, the firm now has one of the largest private wealth and tax practices in Scotland, following the acquisition of Dentons' 20-strong Scottish private client team earlier this year.

Andrew Blain, Managing Partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “This latest investment in our Aberdeen presence underscores our commitment to our clients in the north-east and reflects our confidence in the economic potential of the region, particularly in sectors where we have particular expertise, such as renewables, education, corporate, agribusiness and private wealth and tax. Our ambitious three-year strategy for the region will build on our reputation for quality, service and building long-standing relationships of trust with our clients, and focus on those sectors that will spur the region's future economic growth.”

Tim Stevenson, Director of landlord GSS Developments, said: “The address at 37 Albyn Place is currently one of the most sought-after areas for the commercial property market in Aberdeen and it is particularly pleasing that this letting now sees the property fully let, particularly given the current COVID-19 environment; a testament to the quality of the product in an undoubted location. We are delighted to offer Shepherd and Wedderburn a modern, bespoke office base in the heart of the city centre from which to further expand its horizons.”

Dan Smith, Director and Head of Office at Savills in Aberdeen, said: “We undertook a comprehensive search for alternative office accommodation on behalf of Shepherd and Wedderburn. This search ultimately settled on 37 Albyn Place. The building has recently undergone extensive refurbishment, and the quality and specification of the product – being open plan and highly specified – is unique for the prime West End of Aberdeen.”

In August, Shepherd and Wedderburn reported 4.1% turnover growth to £59.3 million in the year to 30 April 2021, with profits before partner distributions rising 13% to £25.3 million. In 2020, Shepherd and Wedderburn was named Regional/Offshore Firm of the Year in the Legal Business Awards in recognition of effective leadership, impressive financial performance and increased market share.

