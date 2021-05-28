The energy transition is gathering momentum, encouraged by countries and companies alike. Over 170 countries have developed targets in relation to renewable energy, and many have included them as part of their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.1 The EU is considering regulations that would require member states to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.2 And companies formerly focused exclusively on carbon-intensive industries, such as Total, Equinor and BP, have stated their aims to become net-zero by 2050 (or sooner). The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), to be held in the UK in November of this year, will put a spotlight on the energy transition and likely lead to further initiatives.
But one aspect of the commitment to fight climate change and reduce carbon emissions that has attracted less attention to date is the extent of the dependence of many parts of that transition on critical minerals. A new report from the the International Energy Agency (IEA)3 , released in early May, explains in clear terms the considerable extent to which the energy transition relies on critical minerals4 and the supply issues this poses. This aspect of the energy transition urgently needs examination by policymakers and corporate decision makers, so that steps can be taken to ensure that the commitments being made as part of the energy transition can actually be realised.
