UK:
New Rates And Limits For Employment Claims Come Into Effect On 6 April 2024
04 April 2024
Withers LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
New rates and limits for employment claims come into
effect on 6 April 2024.
The limit on a week's pay (applicable, for example, when
statutory redundancy pay is being calculated) increases from
£643 to £700.
The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal increases
from £105,707 to £115,115.
The minimum basic award for certain unfair dismissals (including
health and safety dismissals) increases from £7,836 to
£8,533.
In unfair dismissal claims, the new figures will apply where the
effective date of termination falls on or after 6 April 2024. The
increases arise from the September 2023 retail prices index (RPI)
which rose by 8.9% on the previous year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Platform Workers Directive Suddenly Passed
Lewis Silkin
The long-promised, interminably-debated and much-amended EU Platform Workers Directive has been passed. The final version delegates key decisions on who is a platform worker to the Member States...
Carer's Leave Regulations
Higgs LLP
The Carer's Leave Regulations 2024 are being introduced to provide employees with caring responsibilities the entitlement to one week of unpaid carer's leave in any 12-month period.
Rates And Limits For Employment Law
Lewis Silkin
Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.