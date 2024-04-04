New rates and limits for employment claims come into effect on 6 April 2024.

The limit on a week's pay (applicable, for example, when statutory redundancy pay is being calculated) increases from £643 to £700.

The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal increases from £105,707 to £115,115.

The minimum basic award for certain unfair dismissals (including health and safety dismissals) increases from £7,836 to £8,533.

In unfair dismissal claims, the new figures will apply where the effective date of termination falls on or after 6 April 2024. The increases arise from the September 2023 retail prices index (RPI) which rose by 8.9% on the previous year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.