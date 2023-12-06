UK:
All In A Day's Work: Introduction To Redundancy (Podcast)
06 December 2023
Herrington Carmichael
In this month's episode, we will cover an introduction into
managing a redundancy process. We will discuss when a redundancy
process may be needed and talk through the various steps which will
assist in avoiding the common pitfalls that may occur. We will also
briefly look at when a collective consultation may be required and
what that means.
