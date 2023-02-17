If an employer is proposing to make 20 or more people redundant within 90 days, the obligation to collectively consult will be triggered. There are many different strands to this process and a number of legal obligations to comply with. We have created these infographics to help understand the process at a glance.

In our inbrief on collective redundancies we explain in detail about the minimum time scales of 30 / 45 days. The timescales indicated on these infographics are indicative of a typical consultation process, but what is required in order to adequately consult will depend on the circumstances and timings will need to be adjusted accordingly.

30 Day Plan

This is based on a 30 day consultation period, as required for proposed dismissals of between 20 and 99 employees within 90 days. If 100 or more dismissals are proposed, see the 45 day plan further down the page.

