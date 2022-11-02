Our October update covers the following:

an update on equal employment regulations in the PRC , including the recent circular addressing discrimination against employees who recovered from COVID-19. Read the update here.

, including the recent circular addressing discrimination against employees who recovered from COVID-19. Read the update here. in Singapore , the High Court in Kallivalap Praveen Nair v Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pte Ltd [2022] SGHC 261 dismissed an employee's breach of contract claim relating to his loss of opportunity to obtain alternative employment in redundancy. Read the case update here.

, the High Court in Kallivalap Praveen Nair v Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Pte Ltd [2022] SGHC 261 dismissed an employee's breach of contract claim relating to his loss of opportunity to obtain alternative employment in redundancy. Read the case update here. in Hong Kong , internal injuries suffered by employees are not compensable under the Employees' Compensation Ordinance if they are not caused by an accident that happened at work. The recent decision in ??? v CHINA STATE – SHUI ON JOINT VENTURE [2022] HKDC 902 reiterated this point. Read the summary here.

, internal injuries suffered by employees are not compensable under the Employees' Compensation Ordinance if they are not caused by an accident that happened at work. The recent decision in ??? v CHINA STATE – SHUI ON JOINT VENTURE [2022] HKDC 902 reiterated this point. Read the summary here. our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in Indonesia to create and to periodically renew company regulations and the potential sanctions on company directors for failure to do so. Check that your business is compliant here.

this month reminds employers in Indonesia to create and to periodically renew company regulations and the potential sanctions on company directors for failure to do so. Check that your business is compliant here. finally, our Asia Comparative Article looks at key considerations in drafting post-employment restraints. Compare the rules in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Indonesia here.

We have finally come to the end of our four-part Data Protection Series. Listen to the last episode here and stay tuned for our next series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.