Whether it is a business transfer or an outsourcing scenario, a transferee frequently needs to make changes to a transferring employee's terms or working conditions. The transferee may need to make changes for multiple reasons, including financial and practical grounds. However, this is one of the most difficult areas of TUPE, both in terms of potential liabilities and employee relations.

This webinar will help you to identify the issues and guide you through the options to mitigate risks. We discuss these issues to help you plan for a successful integration post transfer.

