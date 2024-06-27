Training Routes Into Law. Do I Need A Law Degree?

There are multiple routes which a person can go down to be able to practise law and to be able to work within the legal system of England and Wales. Did you know that you didn't have to go to University or study law to work in Law? Isabelle Gulliver Paralegal in WSP Solicitors Private Client Department, will be focus on the different training routes available.

Training to be a Solicitor

You would still need a degree from University; however, this need not be a law degree, as the following steps allows you to learn basic legal practise. However, it would provide you with a good understanding of the legal systems and types of Law that can be practised.

The change to this training route comes in the form of the SQE 1 and SQE 2. These are courses and assessments run by the SRA ( Solicitors Regulatory Authority). You can find further information on the SRA Website.

These assessments can be undertaken whilst you are working, but as you will also require work experience, most firms could potentially hire you under a training contact or you can work as a paralegal. We currently have opened our applications for Training contracts for 2025. You can apply here.

Training as a Chartered Legal Executive (CILEX)

Chartered Legal Executives undertake and maintain a high and rigorous standard of training to be able to work in their specialised area of law and expertise. Whilst their training is not undergone at university it is far more flexible than the route outlined above. It allows students to fit their training around their work and families.

Students can access the CILEX (Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) training at multiple points, this allows greater flexibility for the students to learn. If students have previous professional law qualifications these can be taken into consideration and allows the student to be exempt from certain exams.

Currently CILEX are running the CPQ (CILEX Professional Qualification). The CPQ allows students to start from the beginning or complete training where they are lacking. There are three stages ( CPQ Foundation, CPQ Advanced and CPQ Professional), you must employed in the law sector to be eligible. You will need all three qualifications to be a Chartered Legal Executive.

The CPQ qualification is competency based with the addition of compulsory courses on ethics and professional responsibility. You can find further information on the CILEX website here.

Careers at WSP Solicitors

There are many roles in the Legal System and both routes outlined above would enable to you to work in them, whether this is at a law firm or in a court of Law. Prospects is a useful website which can help you to research the many roles.

Why not have a look at our careers page here as we are always looking to grow our fantastic team of legal practitioners and paralegals, and you may be the perfect fit!

