In the first of our two-part special to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week we chat with two of our Solicitor Apprentices about their experiences during the recruitment process. How difficult did they find writing their application? What made them stand out? Lamar and Izzy share their tips and provide advice for the application and the interview stages to help you on your application journey.

Not sure whether the Solicitor Apprentice path is right for you? Lamar and Izzy may help you to decide.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

