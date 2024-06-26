New Property Information Form (TA6)

When selling a property, you as the seller are required to complete a Property Information Form (TA6) as this forms part of the draft contract pack sent to the buyer's solicitors. It is an important document and buyers rely on the information contained in the form when deciding whether to buy a property.

From the 25th June 2024 a new Property Information Form will be required to be completed.

Not all sellers need to compete the form. For example: if you are an Executor due to the limited knowledge you are likely to have on the property you are under no obligation to complete the form.

The new Property Information Form has been split into two parts.

Part 1 deals with material information which your estate agents will require. These include queries regarding :-

Council Tax Band

Asking Price

Tenure i.e Freehold, Leasehold, Shared Ownership or Commonhold)

Details if service charge and/or ground rent are payable or any other charges payable

Access to the property

Physical Characteristics of the property

Utilities and Services

Parking

Building Safety

Restrictions including if the property is a listed building

Rights and informal rights

Flood risk

Outstanding building work or approval

Notices and proposals

Accessibility

Mining

Part 2 deals with general information and should be completed. These include queries regarding: –

Boundaries

Disputes and complaints

Alternations/ planning/ building works to the property

Consents which may have been needed

Guarantees and warranties

Insurance

Occupiers

Connection to services

Environmental matters

Transaction Information

Electrical Works

Heating

There is link in the form to guidance notes which provides details on how you should answer the questions. If you do not know the answer to the question or are unsure how to answer the question you should leave the enquiry blank and raise this with your conveyancer.

There are several enquiries in which the answer could be "yes" ,"no" or "not as far as the seller is aware" by responding to the questions in this way you are deemed to have carried out reasonable checks in providing this answer. You must also advise your conveyancer if any answers you have made change prior to exchange of contracts.

By completing this form, you are making statements that the information you have provided is correct. Should you withhold any information which you are aware of, or which may be true you could be sued for misrepresentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.