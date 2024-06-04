Diversification Opportunities For Farmers Following Recent Planning Changes

There has been some good news for owners of farms and estates with the government confirming a series of reforms to permitted development rights under Classes Q and R of the GPDO 2015 which will make diversification and growth on farms and estates easier.

Class Q covers the change of use from agricultural buildings to dwellinghouses, and Class R covers the change of use from agricultural buildings to various commercial buildings. The new reforms introduce the following changes:

An increase from five to ten on the maximum number of residential dwellings which can be created from a barn conversation;

An increase from 865m2 to 1,000m2 on the total permissible floorspace for residential dwellings created from barns, with a limit of 150m2 per individual unit;

The ability to construct small single storey extensions to barns (subject to certain size constraints);

An extension of the permitted uses to which agricultural buildings can be converted under Class R. The new permitted uses include outdoor sport and recreation facilities, larger farm shops, and farm training centres; and

An increase from 500m2 to 1,000m2 on the limit to the total internal floorspace of buildings that can be converted under Class R.

As of 21 May 2024, all of these changes have now taken effect. However, it is worth noting that the changes will not apply to 'Article 2(3) land' such as National Parks, World Heritage Sites, the Broads, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, or conservation areas. In addition, the changes are subject to a number of more specific parameters, limiting their scope in places.

The changes have come as a result of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' consultation on introducing additional flexibility to the agricultural sector, published last year. The intention behind the changes is to encourage greater housebuilding and commercial development on farms, areas which have typically lagged in light of stringent planning requirements. It will also help create new sources of income, diverse business opportunities and increase the value of property. It remains to be seen whether the major parties will commit to any further changes to permitted development rights going into the upcoming General Election, but the recently published DLUHC consultation on changes to permitted development rights certainly indicates that this could be the case.

