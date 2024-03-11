The government is introducing new rules for short term residential property lettings in England aimed at striking a balance between supporting tourism and protecting local communities.

The news was announced in a press release on 19 February 2024 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Key changes include:

Planning permission: Short-term lets (except for main/sole homes up to 90 nights) will require planning permission, giving local authorities more control. Amongst those affected are those who let their homes out through Airbnb.

National register: A mandatory register will provide information on short-term lets, helping manage impacts on communities and ensure safety compliance.

Protecting homeowners: Homeowners can still rent out their main homes for up to 90 nights without planning permission.

These changes aim to:

Prevent "hollowing out" of communities by excessive short-term lets affecting housing availability.

Address anti-social behaviour associated with some short-term lets.

Ensure local residents can access affordable housing in their own communities.

The government will:

Provide further details on implementation timelines and application of the register and planning changes.

Consider how the register can avoid disproportionate regulations on infrequent home renters.

Stakeholders, including tourism and short-term let representatives, support the new measures.

This is part of the government's long-term plan for housing, aiming to deliver more homes and empower communities.

My summary does not include all details from the press release. For the full details on the changes to short term residential property lettings, refer to the government's press release here.

