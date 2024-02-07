UK:
Real Estate Tax Checklist - January 2024
What should be on your radar?
07 February 2024
Travers Smith LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Since our last briefing, there have been several significant
developments which affect the real estate sector, including
amendments to previously announced policies (for example, making
"full expensing" permanent) and important international
measures coming into effect (such as the "GloBE" rules
introducing a global minimum corporate tax rate for large
multinational enterprises).
With so much going on, it can be difficult to stay on top
things. This briefing provides a checklist of the key tax
developments that those in the real estate sector should be aware
of and the actions that you should now be undertaking in
preparation.
How we can help
As one of the largest teams of tax lawyers in the City, we
advise on all tax issues relating to real estate. We are currently
advising clients on the matters identified in this briefing, and,
through our membership of industry bodies and government working
parties, are also involved in many of the new developments referred
to here.
Download :
Real Estate Tax Checklist - January 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
A New Build Solicitors Guide To The Buying Process
Herrington Carmichael
Once you have reserved your property (paid your reservation fee and signed the reservation form with the developer) and instructed your solicitor (returned your completed inception form)...
ESG And UK Real Estate: Key Considerations
Walker Morris
"ESG considerations are increasingly a priority for businesses in the real estate space. But what, in practical terms, does that mean for investors, developers, landlords and occupiers?"
Property Sector Update
Gerald Edelman
The property sector is beginning to show signs of recovery. With inflation falling and interest rates peaking, the outlook for 2024 is a lot more positive.
Top 10 ESG Trends Impacting Real Estate In 2024
Gowling WLG
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues have particular relevance to the real estate sector. From place-making through design and planning to construction, financing, occupation (whether living or working)...